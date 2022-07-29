krispy kreme

BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging senior activities department is kicking off August with a fundraiser. Orders are being taken for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Sold by the dozen, varieties include original glazed, chocolate iced, Kreme filled, raspberry filled, and lemon filled. Doughnut orders will be taken Aug. 1-31 and money is due at order placement. Orders may be picked up between noon and 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring St.

Senior Bingo
