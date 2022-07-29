BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging senior activities department is kicking off August with a fundraiser. Orders are being taken for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
Sold by the dozen, varieties include original glazed, chocolate iced, Kreme filled, raspberry filled, and lemon filled. Doughnut orders will be taken Aug. 1-31 and money is due at order placement. Orders may be picked up between noon and 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring St.
Senior fitness classes continue this month. Offered twice a week, chair exercises take place at 10 a.m. Mondays and low impact cardio classes at 10 a.m. Wednesdays – no class Aug. 3.
Participants follow exercise videos designed for senior citizens and each class includes seated resistance training.
The monthly drawing and watercolor class continues from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 4. New guides and inspiration pages are added to each class. Participants learn to use watercolor pencils in different ways. Class fee is $2, members pay $1.
The Grace Harris-Nichols Foundation will provide free root beer floats and prizes at bingo on Aug. 9. Floats will be served at 1 p.m. while supplies last. The bingo game will start around 2 p.m.
Council on Aging Senior Activities members are invited to a members-only dinner at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11. A meal of spaghetti, garlic bread, drink and dessert will be served. Last day to make a reservation is Aug. 9 and attendees must have a current COA membership. This Council on Aging started its optional, paid activities membership in August 2021.
“I wanted to celebrate our one year of memberships and food is favorite way to celebrate around here,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “For this second year into our membership, members can expect more exclusive activities and other benefits. Their support helps sustain the program.”
Memberships are rolling and annual. Cost is $30 for individual and $55 for married couples. Membership fees go directly into the activities program.
A bingo will be offered in Crestline at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St.
The Council on Aging will celebrate the Bratwurst Festival Aug. 18 with a program for seniors. A bratwurst meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. and includes bratwurst, chips, water and dessert for $5. Seniors must make a reservation and pre-pay by Aug. 10. At 1 p.m., accordion players Wayne Golob and Anthony Culkar will perform. After the music, there will be a short game of bingo.
The popular painting class will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 23. This month, participants will paint a panda bear with a bamboo background. Class fee is $8, members pay $4.
National Banana Split Day is Aug. 25 and the Council on Aging is celebrating with a banana split social at 1 p.m. Aug. 25. Courtney will hand out the ice cream and those attending will create their own banana split at their tables. Cost is $3 and due Aug. 23.
The Alzheimer’s Association returns this month for a two-part presentation Aug. 31. Marybeth Torsell, program manager, will start the program at 1 p.m., going over the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s. At 1:30 p.m., those attending will learn about understanding and responding to dementia-related behavior.
Movies are shown each Friday at 1 p.m. Call or stop by the Council on Aging for movie titles.
Two of the films being shown in August were released this year.
To register for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050 Opt. 4 or email cmoody@cccoa.org. COA activities are open to senior citizens ages 55 and older.
Crawford County Council on Aging
The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.
The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.