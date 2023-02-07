Crawford County Breakfast Forecast

The Crawford County Forecast Breakfast is set for Feb. 22 in Bucyrus.

BUCYRUS -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) and the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) are teaming to host the third annual Crawford County Business Forecast & Economic Development Update – also known as the ‘Forecast Breakfast.’

The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at The Venue at Old 30, 1325 E. Mansfield Street, Bucyrus. 

