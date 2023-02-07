BUCYRUS -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) and the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) are teaming to host the third annual Crawford County Business Forecast & Economic Development Update – also known as the ‘Forecast Breakfast.’
The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at The Venue at Old 30, 1325 E. Mansfield Street, Bucyrus.
In addition to being served a delicious breakfast catered by Avita, members of both Chambers of Commerce will glean the speakers’ insights on current local economic conditions, as they reflect on the results of the previous year, discuss their plans for the coming year, and forecast the impact of market trends and outside elements on local business.
Speakers for the Forecast Breakfast include the following community and industry leaders: Dwayne Castle, Buckeye Workforce Development & Coaching; Kevin Fourman, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center; Katie Rafeld, Crawford County Public Health; Mark Rantala, Economic Development Opportunity Advisors / Galion Port Authority; Dawn Ratliff, ADM Benefit Plans Agency, Inc; Dustin Ritchie, Magnificent Maid; Jim Spreng, Spreng Capital Management, Inc; Amber Wertman, United Way of North Central Ohio; and David Zak, Crawford Partnership. Mary Jo Carle of Together We Hurt Together We Heal will be providing Narcan training at the event as well.
“The Forecast Breakfast is a great way to learn about the current trends and developments in our area businesses,” says Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones. “It’s important to hear from our community partners so we can continue to support each other, and grow as a county, together.”
Sponsors for the event are: A-1 Printing, Alternative Energy Source, Avita Health System, Covert Manufacturing, Craig A. Miley Realty, Crawford CEO, Dostal & Kirk, DRM Productions, Dzugan Real Estate, Firelands Federal Credit Union, First Federal Bank of Ohio, First Federal Community Bank, Flick Packaging, Galion Building & Loan, J & F Construction, Long Insurance, Mill Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation, Mizick Miller, North Central State College, Park National Bank, Peacock Water, Peoples Savings and Loan, Pioneer Adult Education, and Tramec Sloan.