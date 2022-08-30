BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging has many senior activities planned throughout September.
Senior activities will be offered twice in Crestline at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline. A free senior bingo will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 during the Harvest Festival. Seniors should sign up ahead of time so enough seating and supplies are available; call 419-562-3050.
“I’m really excited about Crestline bingo this month,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “It feels really special to offer this activity during the Harvest Festival.
"The Council on Aging will provide doughnuts and apple cider, while supplies last, and members of the Crestline Community Development Team are personally supplying the prizes.”
There will also be a canvas painting class at 1 p.m. Sept. 27 in Crestline. All supplies will be provided, and Moody will give instruction and assistance. Participants will paint a fall gnome holding a pumpkin. There is a class fee of $6, COA members pay just $3. Moody said at least eight seniors must be signed up for this class to take place.
More arts and crafts will be offered at the Council on Aging’s senior center, 200 S. Spring St. Drawing and watercolor class will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 6. Class fee is $2, members pay $1.
Halloween cardmaking class is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 7. Class fee is $2, members are free.
Painting class will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13. All supplies will be provided, and Moody will give instruction and assistance. Participants will paint a scarecrow onto a wooden block instead of canvas. There is a class fee of $6, COA members pay just $3.
A Halloween sign craft will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 29. Participants will use paint and embellishments to make a fall/Halloween hanging, rectangular sign. This class has limited participation. Cost is $8, COA members pay just $4.
A Medicare presentation will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 in the congregate area.
Bucyrus senior bingo will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 20. A special round of 10 prizes is sponsored by Carlisle Place. Prior to bingo, there will be a hot dog bar at 1 p.m. with hot dogs and other snacks available for purchase while supplies last.
Exercise classes continue at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Chair exercises take place on Mondays, where all moves are done in a seated position and include chair yoga, seated cardio, resistance training and more. Low impact cardio takes place on Wednesdays, where participants are in constant motion and most of class is done in a standing position.
The week of September 19 is Falls Prevention Awareness Week. The Council on Aging is partnering with Crawford Public Health to offer a falls prevention program from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 21.
Movies will be shown Sept. 2, 9, 23 and 30. For movie titles, call the Council on Aging. The Council on Aging’s grief support group “Connections of Hope,” led by Janell Croneis MSW, LISWS, will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
To register for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050 Opt. 4 or email cmoody@cccoa.org. COA activities are open to senior citizens ages 55 and older.