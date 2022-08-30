Crestline Bingo Harvest Fest

BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging has many senior activities planned throughout September.

Senior activities will be offered twice in Crestline at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline. A free senior bingo will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 during the Harvest Festival. Seniors should sign up ahead of time so enough seating and supplies are available; call 419-562-3050.

Tags