BUCYRUS — April senior activities are underway at the Crawford County Council on Aging.
New this month are weekly senior fitness classes. Chair yoga is offered at 10 a.m. Mondays. Relaxing morning – a combination of meditation, light stretching and Tai Chi – takes place at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Low Impact Cardio class is offered at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. The Senior Walking Club continues Thursday mornings at Aumiller Park. Seniors meet around 8:30 a.m. at the Friendship Shelter.
The activities department could benefit from donations of resistance bands, medicine balls and light weights (2-3 lb) to assist seniors in their fitness goals.
“A common concern I’ve heard from our seniors is health and staying active,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “I wanted to offer them senior-focused fitness classes that fit a variety of needs and abilities.”
Moody said she’s also trying to offer a health presentation each month.
“We started health presentations in February with the topic of heart health and it was very well received.”
This month’s presentation focuses on diabetes and managing sugar – a common concern among senior citizens. The presentation takes place at 12:30 p.m. April 27 at the Council on Aging. Katie Rafeld, health educator with Crawford Public Health, and Arrin Whitt, Avita’s diabetes care and education specialist, will present the program. A diabetes-friendly snack will be offered.
The Council on Aging will host an Easter Bake Sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15. Open to the public, the sale will be in the lobby at 200 S. Spring St. Proceeds benefit the senior activities program.
Three bingos are planned this month. In Bucyrus, bingo will be offered at 2 p.m. April 12 and 28. Hot dog bar precedes bingo April 12, with hot dogs served at 1 p.m. for $1.25 each. An ice cream social will take place at 1 p.m. April 28, prior to that bingo. Bingo will also be offered at 2 p.m. April 22 in Crestline at the community center, corner of Thoman (Rt. 61) and Bucyrus streets, across from the fire department.
Bingo sponsors are wanted and well-advertised. Call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050 for details.
Easter eggs and bunnies can be found at the senior center this month. Seniors may sign up to decorate Easter eggs at 2 p.m. April 13 and visit with rabbits at 1 p.m. April 19. Colonel Crawford student Brynn Bruner will bring her rabbits and give a presentation. This activity is weather-dependent and takes place in front of the nutrition building.
Movies will be shown each Friday at 1 p.m. Check out the Council on Aging’s bulletin board or call for movie titles.
To register for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050 Opt. 4 or email cmoody@cccoa.org. COA activities are open to senior citizens ages 55 and older.
The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.
The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.