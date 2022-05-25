Road barrels
Road construction dot sections of north central Ohio this week.

GALION -- Work continues on the State Route 598 widening project, from the Carter Drive intersection to Brandt Road, according to Matt Echelberry, Communications Director for the City of Galion.

Beginning this week, crews will be setting a concrete barrier wall for a traffic pattern shift at the end of this week, Echelberry said.

Crews will then begin work on the east side of the road, while traffic is maintained on the west side.

There will be one 11-foot lane in each direction maintained at all times. Traffic on Brandt Road, at the intersection with SR 598, will be maintained on the north side of the roadway.

