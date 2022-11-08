Community Foundation for Crawford County

BUCYRUS -- November 12 to 18 is National Community Foundation Week, and The Community Foundation for Crawford County wants to use this time to raise awareness of their local impact and the importance of community foundations in general.

Community Foundations hold endowment funds that provide a permanent source of income for nonprofit organizations, schools and other good causes. They also hold scholarship funds which seek to alleviate college debt, as well as increase our education attainment level. Finally, they are also a grantmaking public charity dedicated to improving the quality of lives for their community.

