Community Foundation for Crawford County is located at 254 E Mansfield St. Bucyrus.

BUCYRUS -- The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently awarded over $206,000 in scholarships to both graduating seniors and current college students.

“These results are from 34 of the 37 scholarship funds held here at the Foundation," President Lisa Workman said. "Of the 122 individual scholarships awarded, $88,000, or roughly 42%, went to college students, and 34 of them were renewals.