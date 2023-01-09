Colonel Crawford logo

NORTH ROBINSON – The Colonel Crawford School Board held its annual organizational meeting on Jan. 4.

Brad McKibben was appointed Board President during this meeting, and Margie Hoyles was appointed Vice President. McKibben has been on the board since 2016, and Hoyles has served since 2015. Brad is an owner/agent of the Insurance Center of Bucyrus and a local pastor, while Margie is a retired Colonel Crawford administrative assistant.

Tags