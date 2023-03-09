NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world.
FFA makes a positive difference in students' lives by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. FFA members participate in numerous state contests and online tests, as well as the annual FFA Banquet. Most of the events that occur throughout the year are almost entirely created, discussed, organized, communicated through, advertised, and carried out by the Colonel Crawford FFA members.
The winter months are a time to focus on indoor activities such as Job Interview Skills, Parliamentary Procedure, Ag Power Diagnostics (Tractor Trouble Shooting), and Public Speaking. The recent Parliamentary Procedure team won 1st place in the County Contest. Andrew Adkins and Jacob Lucius placed 2nd at the District Contest for Ag Power Diagnostics. While Sydney Stirm claimed 1st place at the District Contest for Creed Speaking, Olivia Chase placed 2nd in the Prepared Speaking contest. Both of the Public Speaking contestants moved on to compete at the State Contest, where Sydney placed 2nd in the State for Creed and Olivia was 16th in the State for Prepared Speaking.
Winter's end is unofficially marked by the activities of National FFA Week, where FFA members get to plan an exciting week of different ag-related activities. On that Monday, students observed President's day. Tuesday was "America Day," where patriotic attire was encouraged. The FFA members also treated the staff to a lunch consisting of BBQ pulled pork, green beans, applesauce, a cosmic brownie, and sweet tea. Andrew Adkins created a Kahoot game based on FFA knowledge for all classes to participate in. Wednesday was Hat Day; students participated in a "Family Feud" game which was based on survey questions from past agriculture classes and FFA activities. On Thursday, "Red Vs. Green Day" took place. The class time adventure was a milk tasting and identifying challenges. Students tasted milk and had to determine which of the eight types of milk it could be. This day was perfectly matched by a parent who decided to make FFA-themed cookies for everyone. Lastly, on Friday, the FFA members celebrated Finally Flannel Friday. The class time activities were a straw bale throw contest and a tractor tire flip contest.
It is typical on the Friday of National FFA Week to see the school parking lot filled with tractors, as it is "Drive Your Tractor to School Day." FFA members decided to move this day to March 10th due to a scheduled 2-hour delay that will make it safer for the tractors to travel on the roads. We will also have a tractor parade around the school where the elementary school kids can see the tractors during recess.
During the recent February Board Meeting, the FFA officer team began with the Official Opening Ceremonies, all in official dress. The FFA Officer team is comprised of the President, Olivia Chase; the Vice President, Cecelia Chase; the Treasurer, Andrew Adkins; the Secretary, Rylinn Edgington; the Reporter, Brianna Wiparanna; the Historian, Brynn Bruner; the Student Advisor, Bergan Leonhardt; and the Sentinel, Jacob Lucius.
The FFA members have several reasons to look forward to the fall season. Harvest, Farm Science Review, Fall Festival, The Iron Plow, and the annual Pork Loin BBQ all occurred during fall. This past Harvest, the FFA and Phil's Deli worked together to create and distribute 100 meals to farmers in the fields. Each meal was hand delivered by FFA members and included a handwritten note of appreciation. FFA members were able to attend Farm Science Review in September and talk with industry professionals, bringing back community service and class curriculum ideas, as well as witnessing the many different aspects of agriculture. The CC FFA held its 3rd annual Farm Toy
Show during the infamous Fall Festival. Accompanying the Farm Toy Show, the Ag. Business class, headed by seniors Olivia Chase and Andrew Adkins, created a "Look Out for AG" campaign in which they made and distributed magnets to raise awareness for agricultural equipment on the roadways. FFA officers of both Colonel Crawford and Wynford present the coveted "Iron Plow" trophy to the winner of the Eagle/Royals football game. The trophy represents the rivalry and similarities between the two districts.
Also, in the fall, most students participate in either Urban Soils, Ag Soils contest and/or the Forestry contest. With soils, students become "mini–soil scientists'' and determine many different characteristics of the soils and prescribe Best Management Practices on how to use the site. This year, students participated in the County, District, and an Ag-Soil team earned a spot to compete at the State contest. Members were: Andrew Adkins, Olivia Chase, Jacob Lucius and Sydney Stirm. Another fall favorite is the District Forestry Contest held at Camp Michael. This contest involves Tree ID, a general knowledge test, chainsaw parts and Timber Cruising. Nate Eachus placed 3rd.
At the end of October, Members traveled to Indianapolis, IN, to attend the National FFA Convention. This past year, the FFA traveled with the Lucas Chapter. Along the way, they toured the Bungee Soybean facility in Decatur, Indiana and Purdue University. Members also received a tour of the Indianapolis 500 Speedway, and the two chapters had to work together in the "Twisted Rooms Escape." While attending, members listened to keynote speakers, visited the Monument Circle, spent time in the convention center's Career and College Expo, and got to know other FFA members from Nebraska. Saturday morning, the time in Indy concluded with watching the recipients receive their American FFA Degree, the highest degree an FFA member can achieve. Following October, Thanksgiving break sees the midpoint of the FFA's largest fundraiser, the Fruit Sale. The CC FFA members want to thank the community for supporting the Fruit Sale and Strawberry Sale.
FFA members have been showing their talents at judging invitationals as well. They participated at the Mt. Gilead Invite and are looking forward to the Marysville invite, followed by the State Level contests later in March. These contests include Livestock Evaluation, Equine Management, Nature Interpretation, Wildlife Management and Agronomy. On May 4th and 5th, FFA members will be traveling to our state's capital for the Ohio State Convention. Much like the National Convention, there will be tours along the way, keynote speakers, business sessions, and a Career and College Expo.
Colonel Crawford FFA Advisor, Josh Schieber, said, "Yet to come for the Colonel Crawford FFA Chapter this year is Egg My Yard, the annual FFA Banquet, multiple raffles, a school-wide "mock crash," and Food-for-America." Josh Schieber goes on to explain the exciting events to come. The upcoming "Egg My Yard" event is an Easter egg-hiding activity. At the annual FFA Banquet, the year's events will be highlighted while individuals and teams will be recognized. The upcoming raffle includes one New-Idea ground driven manure spreader. A school-wide "mock crash" will conclude the "Look Out For AG" campaign and comprise a tractor and a distracted driver. The students will find out the punishment handed out by a judge for distracted driving. Lastly, the school year is usually rounded out by the annual Food-for-America program, in which the FFA members spend a day educating 2nd graders about different aspects of agriculture. Live animals are brought in, and safety demonstrations with real equipment and nature stations are scheduled for this year.
Colonel Crawford Local Schools provides education to over 900 students from preschool through 12th grade. The district offers a curriculum with a wide range of electives and comprehensive courses of study in college preparatory, vocational and physical education programs. The district’s mission is to enable students to grow academically and socially by providing a safe, positive and challenging learning environment.