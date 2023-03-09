Colonel Crawford FFA
NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world.

FFA makes a positive difference in students' lives by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. FFA members participate in numerous state contests and online tests, as well as the annual FFA Banquet. Most of the events that occur throughout the year are almost entirely created, discussed, organized, communicated through, advertised, and carried out by the Colonel Crawford FFA members.

