CC Heritage Day
Submitted Photo

NORTH ROBINSON – On October 6th, the 6th graders of William Crawford Intermediate School took part in the 6th Annual Heritage Day Festival. This was a special day of activities for students to see how life used to be in settlers’ times.

Principal April Bond said students had been reading the story Cabin on Trouble Creek. “The story is about two boys and their survival in the wilderness as the country was being settled,” she explained. “Heritage Day gives our students a glimpse into the things that needed to be done to live back then.”

Tags