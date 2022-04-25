Baby squirrels

Grace Cooley and Keira Dunfee, along with their friend Lincoln (center), care for three orphaned baby squirrels.

IBERIA -- Best friends, Grace Cooley and Keira Dunfee, found three baby squirrels last week. The mother was also found, but unfortunately had passed away.

So, the two girls decided they would do their best to save the three baby squirrels.

They made a bed for the little ones and placed it inside a cage. They carefully put the babies in the cage and checked the internet on the care and feeding of squirrels.

The girls' goal is to care for the squirrels until they are big enough to care for themselves.

Both girls are students at Colonel Crawford and have enjoyed sharing stories about their newfound babies. They also have a helper, Lincoln, who enjoys being with the animals and the girls.

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.

Tags