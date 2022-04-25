Col. Crawford girls endeavor to save orphan squirrel triplets By Janet Kehres, Special to Crawford Source Apr 25, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Grace Cooley and Keira Dunfee, along with their friend Lincoln (center), care for three orphaned baby squirrels. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save IBERIA -- Best friends, Grace Cooley and Keira Dunfee, found three baby squirrels last week. The mother was also found, but unfortunately had passed away.So, the two girls decided they would do their best to save the three baby squirrels.They made a bed for the little ones and placed it inside a cage. They carefully put the babies in the cage and checked the internet on the care and feeding of squirrels.The girls' goal is to care for the squirrels until they are big enough to care for themselves.Both girls are students at Colonel Crawford and have enjoyed sharing stories about their newfound babies. They also have a helper, Lincoln, who enjoys being with the animals and the girls. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Squirrel Crawford Zoology Baby Triplet Girl Keira Dunfee Grace Cooley Trending DeWine in Mansfield Tuesday to announce $4 million demo/remediation for Westinghouse Loudonville motorcycle rider killed in Knox County crash Black pastor, white Christian want to move beyond differences through TV program $250K Richland County Foundation grant aimed at making downtown Mansfield 'a place for living' Treetop Quartet: Meet the tree frogs of north central ohio Woman saves herself and family pets from Washington Township house fire Thursday Intel trip affords a quick peek at how company operates in Arizona Sherrod Brown in Mansfield: Democrats must show contrast with GOP McGowan Courage Award: Clear Fork High School's Carter Meeker Belinda Louise Griffin Event Announcements Apr 26 Story TIme for Ages 2 - 5 Tue, Apr 26, 2022 Free Apr 26 Senior Box Non-perishables Distribution to Seniors in Community Tue, Apr 26, 2022 Free Apr 26 Kindergarten - 3rd Grade Story Time Tue, Apr 26, 2022 Free Apr 27 Teen Homework Help Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Free See more / Submit an event