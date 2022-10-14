Check out these autumn stormwater tips From the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District Oct 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Autumn in Ohio means keeping your grates and drains clear when the leaves fall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stormwater can carry pollutants directly to our water sources through the storm drainage system. Unlike household wastewater, stormwater doesn’t go through a treatment plant first.Stormwater goes directly into the closest watercourse.Here are some fall stormwater tips to help keep local watercourses clean and healthy.-- Fall is the best season to fertilize your lawn, but we must use fertilizers and pesticides responsibly, by only using as needed and always read and follow product instructions carefully.-- Sweep up grass clippings from driveways, sidewalks, and streets. Don’t forget to sweep along the curb.-- Remove leaves from your gutters, ditches, driveways, sidewalks, streets, and storm drains.-- Clean up that pet waste. Pet waste contains nitrogen, phosphorus, and harmful bacteria.-- Do a fall tune-up on your car, lawnmower and other power equipment, looking for and fixing leaks.Contact the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District for more information or follow us on Face Book at Crawford SWCD. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stormwater Highway Agriculture Sidewalk Street Tune-up Driveway Lawnmower District Trending Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings Shelby family fights a lifetime of Hepatitis B Federal fugitive, Mansfield man with felonious assault charge wanted by authorities Open Source: 'Artists from all walks of life' bring color to alley near Mansfield's Central Park Ontario Planning Commission offers feedback on Walker Lake Road hotel plan Custom candle bar opens in downtown Shelby Owens, Pscholka-Gartner share goals ahead of domestic relations judge election Open Source: AK Hair Collective staff to host grand opening Oct. 15 in downtown Mansfield Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluated at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash 6 Mansfield-area football teams have already clinched playoff spots Event Announcements Oct 14 Next to Normal Fri, Oct 14, 2022 $27 Oct 15 Craft Show Gallon Gospel Baptist Church 5670 OH -19 Galion Sat, Oct 15, 2022 Free Oct 15 Willard Goods in the Woods Sat, Oct 15, 2022 Free Oct 15 Youth DIY Trick or Treat Bag and Plank Workshop Sat, Oct 15, 2022 $40.00 See more / Submit an event