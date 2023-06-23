scat01

A driver for Seneca-Crawford Area Transportation helps a passenger with his seatbelt. SCAT is set to receive $3.5 million in federal funds to upgrade multiple vehicles.

 Seneca-Crawford Area Transportation, Photo Courtesy

GALION -- Public transit users in Crawford and Seneca counties may soon be greeted by hybrid or electric vehicles at bus stops.

Seneca-Crawford Area Transportation (SCAT) was one of six rural Ohio transit agencies selected to apply for grants in April and is set to receive more than $3.5 million in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grants to fund low- or no-emission vehicles and infrastructure.