GALION -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) has announced a new promotion, “Christmas in July,” which runs from Thursday, July 13 through 27.

Christmas in July is an invitation for area residents and visitors to celebrate and support local restaurants and retail shops this summer, with special deals and discounts offered by participating businesses. Participants who complete their “passport” entry forms are eligible for a drawing to win gift cards and a grand prize that includes a full set of Christmas dishware furnished by The Evergreen Company.

