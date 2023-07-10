GALION -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) has announced a new promotion, “Christmas in July,” which runs from Thursday, July 13 through 27.
Christmas in July is an invitation for area residents and visitors to celebrate and support local restaurants and retail shops this summer, with special deals and discounts offered by participating businesses. Participants who complete their “passport” entry forms are eligible for a drawing to win gift cards and a grand prize that includes a full set of Christmas dishware furnished by The Evergreen Company.
Passports are available at the GCACC office at 138 Harding Way West, Galion, or they can be printed from the GCACC website: www.galion-crestlinechamber.org. To participate, simply present your passport at your time of purchase and the retailer will stamp it to reflect the amount spent.
Participating Businesses:
Hillman Jewelers
Three Bean Coffee House
Freezer Fresh Drive-in
RavensCloak Reiki & Treasures
Depot Deli
Flourish Boutique
East of Chicago
Iron Vault Distillery
Flower Cart Florist -
HR Wolf Hardware
Phil’s Deli
Magical Moon
Ole Dogs Coffee Culture
Cake & Icing
Blossoms & Gifts
Ralphie’s
Evergreen Co.
Ed’s Barber Shop
Kork & Kap
The Vintage
Local Tracks
When your passport is fully stamped, you may submit it for entry into the prize drawings – and yes, you can submit multiple completed passports for more chances to win. (Please note that only entries made on the official Christmas in July passport are eligible for the prize drawings.)
The deadline to submit completed passports is noon on Friday, July 28. They may be dropped off in person, mailed to the chamber office, or scanned and emailed to mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org. Prize drawings will be conducted on July 28 and winners will be notified by GCACC staff.
“Our business community is currently struggling with some of the lowest sales days they’ve ever recorded,” points out GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones. “We love our business community, and this promotion is to show them our unwavering support – so they are still open by Christmas.”
For further information about the promotion or GCACC, call 419-468-7737.