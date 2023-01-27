MANSFIELD – The 2023 Crawford/Morrow County Spelling Bee took place on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center in Mansfield.
A total of 35 spellers from eight districts, Galion, Colonel Crawford, Highland, Cardington Lincoln, Northmor, Crestline, St. Joseph's Crestline, and Mount Gilead, competed to be crowned the spelling bee champion. The virtual spelling bee lasted nine rounds before a winner and runner-up were determined.
Hayze Hardwick, a 4th grader at Cardington Elementary, became champion by spelling the word "remedial." The runner-up was Mount Gilead Schools 8th grader Roc Castricone.
Champion: Hayze Hardwick, 4th Grade, Cardington Local Schools
Runner-Up: Roc Castricone, 8th Grade, Mt. Gilead Local Schools
When the Cardington-Lincoln School held its District Spelling Bee recently, Hayze Hardwick had no idea he would be not only Cardington’s top speller but also Crawford/Morrow County champion. Now with a chance to win the Tri-County Spelling Bee in February, he is excited about another opportunity.
All students involved received certificates, while the two top places received awards. The top 15 placing students from the Crawford/Morrow County Spelling Bee have been asked to participate in the Tri-County Spelling Bee on Thursday, February 9th, at 6:30 PM. The Tri-County Spelling Bee will be held in person at MOESC, located at 890 West Fourth Street in Mansfield. Spectators are welcome to attend the bee.
Leah Barger, the spelling bee coordinator for Mid-Ohio ESC, said she appreciates all of the spelling bee's participating districts and their continued support of Mid-Ohio's student events.
"It is our hope that these spelling bee competitions are exciting for the student participants and also give students the opportunity to showcase and improve their vocabulary and spelling skills while also boosting their confidence, communication, and public-speaking skills.
"All of the participants did a wonderful job, and we are looking forward to hosting the top spellers at the Tri-County Spelling Bee in February!"
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow, and Richland Counties.
Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists, and physical therapists. Mid-Ohio ESC also proudly supports activities for youth, such as the Academic Challenge, the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Awards, and Artapolooza.