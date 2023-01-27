Hayze Hardwick, 4th Grade, Cardington Local Schools

MANSFIELD – The 2023 Crawford/Morrow County Spelling Bee took place on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center in Mansfield.

A total of 35 spellers from eight districts, Galion, Colonel Crawford, Highland, Cardington Lincoln, Northmor, Crestline, St. Joseph's Crestline, and Mount Gilead, competed to be crowned the spelling bee champion. The virtual spelling bee lasted nine rounds before a winner and runner-up were determined.

