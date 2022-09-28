COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson announced Wednesday that $2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure.
Locally, Bucyrus in Crawford County will receive $800,000.
H2Ohio funding will help Bucyrus extend a new waterline to connect the village of Nevada’s distribution system to Bucyrus’ distribution system. The city of Bucyrus will be providing drinking water to the village of Nevada, providing a more reliable water source to Nevada’s approximately 350 homes.
“Investing in water resources ensures that our communities have modern infrastructure that provides for safe and affordable drinking water,” said Governor DeWine. “We’re excited to contribute toward improving water service and quality of life in the areas of the state where H2Ohio’s help is needed the most.”
“Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio plan enables Ohio EPA to extend available funding to help communities across the state address their water and wastewater needs,” said Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson. “We are using H2Ohio funding to make a difference in these communities and in the lives of Ohioans.”
H2Ohio Drinking Water Infrastructure Grants
Maysville Regional Water District (Wayne County), $500,000
H2Ohio funding will cover pilot activities and a treatment unit to address issues associated with bromide and disinfection by-products in the drinking water. This will help improve the drinking water for 2,309 homes.
Village of Nevada (Wyandot County), $800,000
H2Ohio funding will support the construction of a new 50,000-gallon water tower and the installation of approximately 1,650 linear feet of water line on the north end of the village to replace existing waterlines that are beyond their useful lives. Since this community will be connecting to the city of Bucyrus, the existing water tower and water treatment plant will be decommissioned and demolished.
H2Ohio Wastewater Infrastructure Grant
Ohio & Lee Township Water and Sewer Authority (Monroe County), $425,000
Ohio & Lee Authority covers the unincorporated areas of Duffy, Hannibal, and Sardis. H2Ohio funds will help with construction of a wastewater collection and treatment system for Duffy, which will eliminate the discharge of sewage in stormwater systems and 82 failing household sewage treatment systems.
Governor DeWine launched H2Ohio in 2019 as a water quality effort to provide clean and safe water to Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and Ohio Lake Erie Commission each have a significant role in H2Ohio through the natural infrastructure of wetlands, the reduction of nutrient runoff, and increased access to clean drinking water and quality sewer systems. To learn more, visit h2.ohio.gov.