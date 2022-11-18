BUCYRUS -- A group of students from Bucyrus Elementary School and Bucyrus Secondary School were recognized for their kindness towards fellow classmates, teachers, and staff members during the district’s monthly regular Board of Education meeting on November 17.
Bucyrus Elementary School students Mecca DelVeechio and Timmy Evans, along with Bucyrus Secondary School students Xander Clark, Maddison McDaniel, and Caleb Rimmer were honored as Stoney’s Kind Kids for displaying kindness towards their classmates, teachers, staff members and others throughout the school day.
The recognition program, started in honor of the late Chuck Stone, “Stoney,” is designed to not only recognize current Bucyrus students, but it also serves to honor Chuck and the Bucyrus staff members that showed him kindness during his time as a Bucyrus student.
“Stoney always had a smile and kind word for everyone he met,” his wife Sandy said. “While he was a student in the Bucyrus City Schools, he was shown kindness and grace by countless teachers, coaches, and staff members, and this is our families’ way of honoring those individuals, as well as Chuck.”
Mecca DelVeechio, a student in Ms. Floyd’s class, was recognized because she is always willing to help any friend that needs it. She is always kind and caring and is a huge help to Ms. Floyd.
Timmy Evans a student in Ms. Chandler’s class at BES, was recognized because he gives out hugs like candy whenever he sees a friend that looks like they need it. Whenever a friend or student leaves for the day, Timmy always says “Goodbye. I’ll miss you. I love you!” It is genuine and he means it!
Xander Clark, an 8th grader, is described as a hard worker and is respectful to all of our staff members and his classmates. His attendance is excellent and makes sure he has all of his assignments completed regularly, and he consistently uses his manners and says please and thank you whenever he needs anything from the office staff.
Senior Maddison McDaniel is described as very polite, respectful, helpful, kind, and hardworking. She is a scholar student and has been helping Mrs. Kaple in the library for the last 2 years. The staff at BHS knows they can count on Maddison to meet her obligations and do so with a great attitude!
Caleb Rimmer, another senior at BHS, was recognized because he is a gentleman, and is often seen opening doors for ladies in the building. He is friendly and usually has a smile on his face. If Caleb is having a bad moment, he doesn’t let that turn into a bad day. Teachers know they can count on Caleb to do the right thing!
“I want to thank our school social workers, Beth Constantine and Marie Stuckman, for helping make this program possible,” Bucyrus interim Superintendent Bob Britton said. “Mecca, Timmy, Xander, Maddison, and Caleb are great example of the students we have in our district that display kindness towards others every day!”
In addition to being recognized during the meeting, the students were also recognized during the school day in their respective building. Every student selected as a Stoney’s Kind Kid also receives a t-shirt and a $10 Subway gift card.
“Our goal with Stoney’s Kind Kids is to help support a culture of kindness in the district,” Sandy said. “We want the Bucyrus students, as well as our entire community, to know that it’s cool to be kind.”