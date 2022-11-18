Stony's Kind Kids

These Bucyrus students were recently honored as Kind Kids.

BUCYRUS -- A group of students from Bucyrus Elementary School and Bucyrus Secondary School were recognized for their kindness towards fellow classmates, teachers, and staff members during the district’s monthly regular Board of Education meeting on November 17.

Bucyrus Elementary School students Mecca DelVeechio and Timmy Evans, along with Bucyrus Secondary School students Xander Clark, Maddison McDaniel, and Caleb Rimmer were honored as Stoney’s Kind Kids for displaying kindness towards their classmates, teachers, staff members and others throughout the school day.

