BUCYRUS -- Two people were killed Saturday night in Wyandot County after the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver, a 61-year-old man, and a 60-year-old female passenger were both ejected from the motorcycle. Both occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet at the time.
Their names have not yet been released as notification of next-of-kin is still pending.
The incident took place on U.S. 23 near Mile Post 10, south of Wyandot Avenue in Crane Township, Wyandot County.
According to authorities, at 11:40 p.m. the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on U.S. 23 south of Wyandot Avenue. Troopers from the Bucyrus Highway Patrol Post responded to the scene and discovered a 1989 Yamaha motorcycle overturned on the right shoulder of the U.S. 23 southbound lanes.
The post stated the vehicle was operated by a 61-year-old male driver who had struck a deer that entered the roadway.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office, Upper Sandusky Police Department, Wyandot County EMS, and Wyandot County ODOT.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. Notification of next of kin is still pending.
