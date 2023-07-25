Bucyrus Police reports July 24-25 From the Bucyrus Police Department, Special to Crawford Source Jul 25, 2023 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BUCYRUS -- The Bucyrus Police Department filed these reports from July 20-24.JULY 2412:02 p.m. A report of an impaired driver in the 700 block of S Sandusky Ave was investigated.12:43 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1300 block of Whetstone St.1:40 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of Whetstone St.2:07 p.m. A 911 open line call was investigated in the 500 block of Prospect St.3:09 p.m. Officers investigated a hit-skip accident in the 200 block of Norton Way.3:29 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with reclaiming a bike.5:20 p.m. Officers took report from a subject on station regarding a vice issue.5:26 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1000 block of E. Mansfield St.6:15 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.6:31 p.m. Jacob Funk, 30, was arrested in the 200 block of E. Mary St. on a warrant out of Crawford County. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.8:41 p.m. Officers responded to a 911 hang up call in the 1500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.8:45 p.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 700 block of Wilbur St.9:17 p.m. Officers delivered a message for Upper Sandusky PD in the 900 block of Rogers St.9:35 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 1500 block of Marion Rd.9:41 p.m. Christine Wise, 39, was arrested at Aumiller Park. She was released pending a court date.11:27 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Hopley Ave and Whetstone St.11:37 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation in the 300 block of Sheckler St.JULY 2512:25 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave. and Rensselaer St.5:10 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Sandusky Ave and Home Circle Dr.5:52 a.m. Officers took a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Woodlawn Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Police Transportation Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Law Motor Vehicles Security And Public Safety Armed Forces Trending Ontario resident killed in motorcycle crash on PAW in Mansfield Loudonville couple ties the knot at Inkcarceration Motorcyclist killed, 2 others injured in Wayne County crash on Saturday The end of an era: Readers share memories of Prospect Elementary Mission(s) accomplished: Shelby native had 2 goals growing up -- win the NOL and fly jets $3 million bond set against Ashland man accused of killing son-in-law Domestic Violence Shelter announces new executive director 1846: Mansfield's Trial of the Century (Part II) ODOT: Detours and closures on U.S. Route 30 Drugs are the common thread for all 3 subjects in Fugitives of the Week listing Event Announcements Jul 25 Storybook Trail Tue, Jul 25, 2023 Jul 26 Senior Wednesdays Wed, Jul 26, 2023 Free Jul 26 Storybook Trail Wed, Jul 26, 2023 Jul 27 Storybook Trail Thu, Jul 27, 2023 See more / Submit an event Loading…