BUCYRUS -- The Bucyrus Police Department filed these reports from July 20-24.
JULY 20
9:03 a.m. An open line 911 call coming from the 600 block of Whetstone St was investigated.
9:58 a.m. An open line 911 call coming from the 500 block of E Southern Ave was investigated.
11:05 a.m. A report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of E Perry St was investigated.
11:21 a.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 300 block of E Oakwood Ave.
11:26 a.m. A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of E Charles St was investigated.
11:45 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a panhandler in the 200 block of E Mary St.
12:08 p.m. A theft report was investigated in the 600 block of Hill St.
1:22 p.m. Shawn V Kowpak, 45, was arrested in the 400 block of W Rensselaer St. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.
2:28 p.m. A disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Rd was investigated.
2:34 p.m. A report of suspicious persons in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St was investigated.
2:42 p.m. Officers made a pickup of a bicycle in the 1200 block of S. Walnut St.
3 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 900 block of S. Walnut St.
3:17 p.m. Officers investigated 911 hang up in the 800 block of Clay St.
3:30 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.
3:45 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
8:46 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic situation in the area of Bucyrus Plaza.
9:28 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their speed in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Wiley St.
9:59 p.m. A motorist was given a written warning for an equipment violation in the area of N. Poplar St. and Mansfield St.
10:28 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 700 block of Beverly Dr.
11:15 p.m. Officers received bicycle that had been abandoned.
JULY 21
12:17 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
8:44 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
11:56 a.m. Officers investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of E. Mansfield St.
12:44 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 100 block of Crossroads Blvd.
12:49 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.
3:44 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic situation in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
4:42 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
5:25 p.m. Officers performed a vehicle lockout in the 800 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
5:34 p.m. Officers investigated 911 hang up in the area of Wilbur St. and Beverly Dr.
5:43 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a found bicycle.
6:12 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 900 block of Reid St.
6:42 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
8:12 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Osman St. and East St.
9:09 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an assault.
9:14 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 500 block of S. Highland Ave.
9:39 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 600 block of Rogers St.
10:24 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
10:41 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 900 block of E. Warren St.
11:36 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of E. Warren St. and Sheckler St.
JULY 22
12:05 a.m. Deborah Rossman, 52, was arrested for OVI in the area of Tiffin St. and Bland Ave. She was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.
2:02 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.
2:29 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of City lot 3.
3:29 a.m. Officers investigated a burglary in the 400 block of Charlotte St.
8:50 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
9:20 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 400 block of Sears St.
10:56 a.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 200 block of E. Rensselaer St.
12:02 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a property issue.
4:01 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 600 block of Whetstone St.
4:09 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 600 block of E. Rensselaer St.
4:36 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of W. Mansfield St.
4:40 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 200 block of W. Mary St.
7:02 p.m. Officers assisted State Highway Patrol in the area of S. Poplar St. and Liberty St.
7:41 p.m. Officers investigated a two vehicle accident in the 2200 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
8:47 p.m. Officers assisted a person with a mental health crisis in the 1400 block of E. Mansfield St.
9:37 p.m. Officers responded to possible domestic disturbance in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.
10:16 p.m. David Clayton, 40, was arrested in the 700 block of Tiffin St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center, charges pending.
10:21 p.m. Officers investigated a fireworks complaint in the 500 block of S. Highland Ave.
11:28 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 500 block of Tiffin St.
11:39 p.m. Officers investigated a noise complaint in the 800 block of Rogers St.
11:44 p.m. A false alarm was investigated in the 400 block of Plymouth St.
11:58 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
JULY 23
12:47 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the area of Woodbine St.
1:05 a.m. Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 3100 block of State Route 98.
1:44 a.m. Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol in the 200 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
3:38 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.
4:05 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of S. Poplar St.
4:26 a.m. Officers assisted a person experiencing mental issues in the 500 block of S. Poplar St.
4:30 a.m. Officers took a report of possible child abuse in the 600 block of Beverly Dr.
5:29 a.m. Officers assisted a person experiencing mental issues in the 500 block of S. Poplar St.
11:14 a.m. Officers picked up an abandoned bicycle in the Aumiller Park
11:42 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 200 block of E Mary St.
1:18 p.m. Officers assisted with a Taxicab inspection in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.
3:04 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 400 block of Sears St.
4:43 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about harassment.
5:07 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 1300 block of Whetstone St.
5:39 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation the 600 block of Beverly Dr.
6:58 p.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 200 block of Lawn Ave.
8:46 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 3000 block of Stetzer Rd.
10:01 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
11:22 p.m. Officers made a pickup in the 700 block of S Sandusky Ave.
11:55 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the Prospect St and Hopley Ave area.
12:20 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the E Warren St and East St area.
2:01 a.m. Ian Webb, 23, was arrested in 300 block of W Warren St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center, pending court appearance.
6:30 a.m. Officers spoke with a person in the 1100 block of Ohio Dr.