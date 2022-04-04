BUCYRUS -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after a pursuit and foot chase in Crawford County on Friday, according to a Bucyrus Police press release.
Edward A. Puryear was taken to the Crawford County jail to be held for his warrant and for failure to comply. The case will be referred to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office.
Bucyrus Police report that on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. Puryear was observed driving on South Sandusky Avenue near Oakwood Avenue by Officer Devin Wireman. Officer Wireman knew Puryear from past incidents and had knowledge that Puryear has suspended driving privileges and an active warrant.
Officer Wireman attempted to stop Puryear at which time Puryear fled in his car, the Police stated. A pursuit ensued through the South end of Bucyrus and left the city on Marion Road. Puryear turned West on Mt. Zion Road at which time a tire on his vehicle shredded. Puryear continued fleeing on three tires and one exposed rim.
According to Police, Puryear attempted to turn north onto Shupp Road at which time his vehicle spun out and Puryear fled on foot. Officer Douglas McDonald was able to pursue Puryear on foot into the woods where he was apprehended without further incident.
There was no traffic crash however Puryear’s vehicle was disabled due to losing a tire and driving on the exposed rim. Bucyrus Police cruiser number 42 also got a flat tire during the pursuit. Both vehicles were towed by Hensley Towing.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted the Bucyrus Police Department.
Listed below are other Bucyrus Police reports from the weekend:
Thursday, March 31
9:56 a.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Children’s Services in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
11:49 a.m. Officers assisted the Property Maintenance Officer in the 1300 block of Orra St.
12:49 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 200 block of Home Circle Dr.
1:36 p.m. A welfare check was completed in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
1:49 p.m. A report of possible burglary was unfounded.
2:01 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
2:08 p.m. A standby was requested in the 100 block of W Mary St.
2:23 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding possible fraud.
2:55 p.m. Officers preformed a standby in the 100 block of W Mary St.
3:30 p.m. Community Counseling requested a welfare check in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
4:22 p.m. Officers were requested for a welfare check in the 1300 block of Orra St.
4:26 p.m. A traffic stop was initiated in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.
5:38 p.m. Citizens flagged down an officer in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.
5:55 p.m. Officers initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Tiffin and Pleasant Hill Dr.
6:50 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted in the area of Walnut and Mary.
7:54 p.m. Officers assisted with a lockout at Kroger Fuel Station.
8:09 p.m. A disturbance was investigated in the 300 block of E Lucas St.
10:14 p.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of Melcher Blvd.
11:19 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person in the area of Woodbine St.
Friday, April 1, 2022
12:59 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Warren St and Iron St.
1:21 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 100 block of E. Charles St.
2:02 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 100 block of Crossroads Blvd.
8:49 a.m. Dustin Cleavenger, 32, was arrested on domestic violence charges. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.
9:50 a.m. Officers took a report of fraud in the 400 block of Emerson St.
10:04 a.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the 800 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
10:32 a.m. Officers responded to a call involving an animal at Bucyrus Plaza.
11:14 a.m. Upper Sandusky Police Department requested our assistance in the 400 block of Hill St.
12:31 p.m. CCSO requested an officer assistance in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
2:46 p.m. Officers took a report for a private property accident near Spring and Charles St.
3:16 p.m. Officers assisted a citizen with a lockout in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St.
3:46 p.m. Nathan Deitrich, 26, was arrested for domestic violence and on a warrant in the 800 block of N Sandusky. He was transported to Crawford County Justice Center.
4:19 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance at the Crazy Fox bar.
4:27 p.m. A citizen came on station to report a private property accident.
7:29 p.m. Edward Puryear, 35, was arrested following a pursuit that ended at the intersection of Shupp and Mount Zion Rd. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center, charges pending.
9:15 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the 800 block of Faustina Ave.
11:35 p.m. Officers took a report of possible cyber hacking in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
Saturday, April 2
12:14 a.m. Officers took a report of an assault in the 100 block of Washington Square.
12:04 p.m. A juvenile was warned for riding a dirt bike in the Waterford Gln area.
12:48 p.m. Officers spoke with a person in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
1:08 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 200 block of E Mary St.
3:35 p.m. A motorist was given a citation for driving under suspension in the area of E. Irving St. and Maple St.
5:40 p.m. Officers picked up some of the counterfeit $100 bills in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
6:34 p.m. Officers investigated a two-vehicle injury accident in the area of High St. and Dudley St. A motorist was given a citation for failure to yield.
8:32 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of E. Mansfield St.
8:34 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of N. Sandusky Ave. and Bland Ave.
8:37 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
9:03 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 400 block of E. Rensselaer St.
9:12 p.m. Officers took a theft report in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
9:27 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.
11:18 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of Washington Square.
11:38 p.m. A traffic stop was initiated around E Southern Ave and Hopley Ave.
11:53 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop near N Sandusky Ave and Gaius St.
11:59 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on S East St near the Elementary school.
Sunday, April 3
12:04 a.m. Officers initiated a traffic stop near Farmers Citizen Bank.
12:27 a.m. Rodney Cornell, 55, was arrested for and transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held until sober.
12:30 a.m. Officers received a call about some domestic trouble in the 1300 block of Home Circle Dr.
12:54 a.m. A suspicious person was reported and investigated at Circle K.
2:02 a.m. A traffic stop was initiated near Marion Rd and Stevens Rd.
2:08 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop near S Sandusky Ave and Beal Ave.
2:16 a.m. Officers stopped out with a suspicious person near Sunoco.
2:57 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted near E Southern Ave and Highland Ave.
4:36 a.m. A traffic stop was initiated in the 200 block of Stetzer Rd.
5:37 a.m. An alarm drop was reported in the Crossroads Blvd area.
6:13 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 800 block of Faustina Ave.
6:34 a.m. Officers spoke with a citizen on station.
8:28 a.m. Officers investigated a vandalism complaint in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.
8:48 a.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding an assault. Ian Webb, 22, was arrested and transported to the Crawford County Justice Center on domestic violence charges. He is being held pending court appearance.
11:53 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Emerson St.
1:06 p.m. Officers assisted Bucyrus Fire/EMS in the 1100 block of W Mansfield St.
1:29 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding a trespass situation.
4:42 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 1300 block of Tiffin St.
7:19 p.m. A written traffic warning was issued in the area of N. Walnut St. and Mary St.
7:40 p.m. A domestic was reported in the 600 block of Wilbur St.
7:55 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Isaac Beal Rd.
8:43 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Plymouth St. and Lane St.
8:49 p.m. A domestic was reported in the 900 block of Maple St.
9:33 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of E. Center St. and Walnut St.
9:49 p.m. A civil issue was reported in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
9:50 p.m. Emily Fackler 42, was arrested in the S Walnut St and Liberty St area. She was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center, charges pending.
10:14 p.m. A juvenile complaint was reported in the 600 block of Wilbur St.
10:23 p.m. A water line break was reported in the area of Reid St. and Highland Ave.
10:38 p.m. A Traffic stop was initiated in the 1500 block of E Mansfield St.
Monday, April 4
12:04 a.m. Officers responded to a call for domestic trouble in the area of Plymouth St and Beverley Dr.
12:30 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of S Walnut St and Wallace Ave.
1:35 a.m. a Traffic stop was initiated in the area of Southern Ave and Rogers St.