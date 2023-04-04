Bucyrus-Nevada waterline

The $1.2 million waterline project will serve 350 homes and generate revenue for Bucyrus.

BUCYRUS – The City of Bucyrus shared Tuesday that construction on the six-mile waterline from Bucyrus to the village of Nevada is proceeding according to plan.

The $1.2 million project began in March and is expected to be completed within the next six months.

