BUCYRUS – The City of Bucyrus shared Tuesday that construction on the six-mile waterline from Bucyrus to the village of Nevada is proceeding according to plan.
The $1.2 million project began in March and is expected to be completed within the next six months.
“We’re excited to see this project make progress,” said Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser. “This project will generate more revenue for the City and supply clean, Bucyrus water to our neighbor in Wyandot County.
"We appreciate the State of Ohio’s support to improving water service and quality of life statewide.”
The City signed the contract to begin the project with Driven Excavating out of Crestline, Ohio and announced the start of the project on March 15. In September 2022, Bucyrus was awarded a $800,000 H2Ohio grant from the State of Ohio.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the grant at Pickwick Place in Bucyrus. Nevada also received $800,000 in funding to replace existing water lines and construct a new water tower.
