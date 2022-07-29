TOLEDO — The Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is offering an in-person education program in Bucyrus to provide comprehensive information about Alzheimer's disease and to answer common questions about dementia.
The program, Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Bucyrus Public Library, located at 200 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus.
Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer's Association's 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
“Whether you're just now facing an Alzheimer's disease diagnosis, or you and your family have been living with this disease for years, it can be difficult to know where to turn when you have questions,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director.
“This program is a great introduction for those just starting to learn about this disease, and offers valuable information even for those who have been familiar with Alzheimer's for some time.”
During this program, attendees will learn the ways in which Alzheimer's disease is not a normal part of aging. Attend to learn about the impact of Alzheimer's disease, the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and Alzheimer's Association resources.
“Living with this disease can be lonely and confusing,” Myers said. “The Alzheimer's Association offers a variety of resources to ensure you and your family don't walk down this path alone.
"Join us for this program to have your questions answered, and to learn how the Association can help you and your loved ones.”
There were 220,000 Ohioans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer's disease in 2021, and that number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025, according to the Alzheimer's Association “2022 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures.”
Those who are concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419-537-1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected with local resources that can help.
