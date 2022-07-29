Library education program

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer's Association's 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

TOLEDO — The Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is offering an in-person education program in Bucyrus to provide comprehensive information about Alzheimer's disease and to answer common questions about dementia.

The program, Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Bucyrus Public Library, located at 200 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus.

