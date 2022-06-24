BUCYRUS – The City of Bucyrus has announced its Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will start on Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m.
The DORA will be in effect 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily on a temporary basis for the next four months. The launch coincides with the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce's second First Friday of the season.
Information is available at crawfordpartnership.org/dora/.
Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser is excited about the program.
"It’s important to support our downtown businesses and create a vibrant downtown environment, and this is another way we’re doing that,” Reser said.
A DORA is a designated area which allows customers to purchase, and consume outside, alcoholic beverages. The law was created to increase sales for businesses, support downtown events, and enhance the downtown dining, shopping, and entertainment experience. Bucyrus is the second community in Crawford County to launch a DORA; Crestline launched its DORA last year. There are more than a hundred DORAs in Ohio.
Dave Jones, co-owner of Arrogant Goat Brewing at 125 E. Rensselaer St., has been a strong advocate for a DORA in Bucyrus.
“We have been asking for this for a while. We know this program has resulted in significant sales increases for participating businesses, and it will make a difference for us," Jones said. "We very much appreciate the efforts of the City, Chamber, and Crawford Partnership in making this a reality.”
The specific legislation passed by Bucyrus City Council enables liquor permit holders to sell beverages in a designated DORA cup for outdoor consumption within the DORA boundaries.
The DORA cup is a clear, plastic 16-ounce cup and includes the guidelines for the DORA. A patron may enter an establishment, purchase wine, beer, or liquor, exit the establishment, enjoy the beverage outdoors or in a business that welcomes DORA beverages, and dispose of their cup before entering another business that sells alcoholic beverages.
Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer supports the DORA.
"I reached out to a couple Ohio communities that had a DORA in place, and none of them reported any issues or problems with the program,” Assenhemier said.
Signs will be placed at various points along the boundaries:
• From Perry Avenue at the north end of downtown to West Charles Street, which creates the southern boundary.
• Popular Street binds the DORA district on the west and Walnut Street and South East Street to the east.
Businesses within the DORA district will also have signs indicating their participation in the DORA. Establishments that are permitted and choose to sell DORA alcoholic beverages will have a green sign letting customers know they can purchase a DORA beverage.
Businesses that do not sell alcoholic beverages can choose to welcome drinks (blue signs) or opt not to allow beverages in their business (red signs). These signs will be posted at entrances making it easily identifiable to customers.