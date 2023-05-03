BUCYRUS – The Bucyrus City School District, located in Crawford County, is a financially stable district with enrollment of 1,044 students.
The board is seeking a leader that is enthusiastic and visionary, demonstrates a high degree of moral integrity, inspires confidence and trust, and promotes open communication. The Mid-Ohio ESC is assisting the Board in its search. The treasurer would start Aug. 1.
Qualified applicants must possess the following qualifications and experiences: hold a valid State of Ohio Treasurer’s license or evidence one will be obtained, hold a Certified Public Investment Certification, previous School Treasurer experience preferred, experience in fiscal procedures, sound fiscal management procedures, experience in school finance, budget preparation, fiscal strategic planning and forecasting, and funds, demonstrate organizational and leadership skills, knowledge of Ohio Revised Code as it relates to school treasurer responsibilities, and demonstrate a high degree of moral character and professionalism that reflects positively on the district.
Specific qualifications and requirements for the position can be found at the Mid-Ohio ESC website through the following link https://www.moesc.net/vnews/display.v/ART/62f64769ec776. Those interested in the position are encouraged to apply by submitting a cover letter emphasizing qualifications and experience, a copy of current Ohio Treasurer Certification/License or evidence that a certificate/license will be obtained, resume, and letters of reference as well as complete an online application at www.moesc.net.
Questions about the position should be directed to Kevin D. Kimmel, Mid-Ohio ESC Superintendent, at kimmel.kevin@moesc.net, call 419.774.2506, or write him at:
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
890 West Fourth Street, Suite 100
Mansfield, OH 44906
Applications must be received by June 9, 2023. Employment will begin Aug. 1.
Kimmel expressed his enthusiasm to partner with the Bucyrus City Schools Board of Education to find the best candidate to help lead the district.
“Bucyrus has been well-served by Mr. Cook, and he has worked hard to keep this district financially stable," Kimmel said. "A district treasurer keeps things running smoothly, and every department is dependent on the accuracy of their work. Bucyrus Board of Education has approved the recommendation to rejoin Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center in the 2023-2024 school year.
"By being a client school, Mid-Ohio ESC will be conducting the treasurer search at no cost to the Bucyrus district or community. We understand the importance of this position, and we’re glad to help Bucyrus find their next Treasurer.”