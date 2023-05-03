Bucyrus Elementary School building

BUCYRUS – The Bucyrus City School District, located in Crawford County, is a financially stable district with enrollment of 1,044 students.

The board is seeking a leader that is enthusiastic and visionary, demonstrates a high degree of moral integrity, inspires confidence and trust, and promotes open communication. The Mid-Ohio ESC is assisting the Board in its search. The treasurer would start Aug. 1.