BUCYRUS – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center has welcomed Bucyrus City School District as a client district. Bucyrus City Schools Board of Education approved the move to Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center at their March 16 regular Board meeting.
The Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors will act on Bucyrus City Schools' petition for membership at their upcoming regular meeting on April 19. Bucyrus City Schools membership will commence on July 1.
MOESC Superintendent Kevin Kimmel congratulated the district on the partnership: “On behalf of the Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors and Directors, we would like to welcome Bucyrus City School District and we look forward to supporting their students and staff.”
Kimmel welcomed their return, and revealed that Mid-Ohio ESC had previously served Bucyrus City Schools as a client district: “We welcome the opportunity to grow our partnership and to support the positive direction of the district. Having previously served in the Bucyrus City Schools for 21 years, I look forward to building on the existing partnerships and relationships within the district and community to help them meet their needs.”
Robert Britton, Bucyrus City Schools recently appointed Superintendent, expressed the district’s excitement.
He stated, “The Bucyrus City School District is excited to begin working with the administration and staff of the Mid-Ohio ESC. We look forward to building a better future for the students of Bucyrus through our renewed partnership with Mid-Ohio."
Both the Bucyrus City School District Board of Education and MOESC have plans in place for this better future, according to Randy Blankenship, Bucyrus City Schools Board President.
“We are excited to partner with Mid-Ohio ESC to provide specialized services and support to the students and staff of Bucyrus City Schools,” he said.
The support both MOESC and Bucyrus City Schools plan to give will extend beyond a year, Blankenship continued, “We look forward to renewing and expanding our partnership with Mid-Ohio ESC beginning with the 2023-24 academic year.”
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow, and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists, and physical therapists.