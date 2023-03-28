Bucyrus Redmen logo
BUCYRUS – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center has welcomed Bucyrus City School District as a client district. Bucyrus City Schools Board of Education approved the move to Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center at their March 16 regular Board meeting.

The Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors will act on Bucyrus City Schools' petition for membership at their upcoming regular meeting on April 19. Bucyrus City Schools membership will commence on July 1.

