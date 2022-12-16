Brownfield cleanup project map

BUCYRUS -- A Crawford County brownfield remediation project will receive $221,000 from the state as part of a program to help clean up hazardous and underutilized sites, according to a Friday afternoon press release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Locally, the Crawford County Land Reutilization Corp. is getting the funds as part of an assessment of the East Perry St. project in Bucyrus.

Download PDF 2022 Brownfield funding support

