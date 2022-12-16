BUCYRUS -- A Crawford County brownfield remediation project will receive $221,000 from the state as part of a program to help clean up hazardous and underutilized sites, according to a Friday afternoon press release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Locally, the Crawford County Land Reutilization Corp. is getting the funds as part of an assessment of the East Perry St. project in Bucyrus.
The property is currently vacant with three structures along with grass fields and trees. Past uses of the property appear to be mainly commercial use, such as a saw and planing mill, laundry/dry cleaner operation, fabrication and manufacturing, and bottling operation.
The property has been vacant since 1973. A phase 2 assessment, including soil, ground water, and soil vapor sampling, will determine remediation needs. Demolition of structures needs to also occur to allow safe access and to provide avenue for proper sampling.
The remediated site will be transferred to City of Bucyrus to be utilized as a portion of the planned Bicentennial Park.
The Ohio Department of Development is funding the awards through the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, which is designed to clean up and prepare hazardous brownfield sites for redevelopment. The projects announced today will impact communities in 35 counties across the state.
“Our goal is to create opportunities and make a positive difference in the lives of Ohioans,” DeWine said. “Removing these eyesores and cleaning up blighted properties will help make way for new and exciting opportunities in our state.”
Today’s $88 million grant announcement includes approximately $79.3 million for cleanup/remediation projects and $8.8 million for 51 assessment projects. These grants are in addition to the $60 million in Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program grants awarded in April and $192 million awarded in June. In total, the DeWine-Husted Administration has invested nearly $350 million in funding through the program to support 313 projects in 83 counties.
“Not only are we removing hazardous materials and blight through this program, but we’re removing barriers to future development,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “Communities are one step closer to building great development sites in their regions.”
Funds awarded today will help assess and clean up industrial, commercial, and institutional brownfield sites that are abandoned, idled, or underutilized due to a known or potential release of hazardous substances or petroleum. Following site remediation, properties can be redeveloped to revitalize neighborhoods and attract new economic development.
“Revitalizing these properties can transform the landscape of a local community,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “By investing in these sites, we allow communities to turn them into something that is worth noting, visiting and a highlight to the local area.”