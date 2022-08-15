Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival 2021 Queen and Court .jpg
The 2021 Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival queen candidates were pictured here.

BUCYRUS -- The Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival kicks off this week and with it is the crowning of the queen and her court.

The Queen’s Scholarship Pageant will be Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. immediately following the parade. Organizers invite the public to attend as we find out who will be representing the festival and for the crowning’s of the Princess and Jr. Princess Courts.

Abbigail Martin

Abbigail Martin
Hannah Feldman

Hannah Feldman
Emily Goldfuss

Emily Goldfuss

