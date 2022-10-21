Stoney's Kind Kids

BUCYRUS - The Bucyrus City Schools Board of Education recognized a special group of students during its regular meeting Oct. 20.

Bucyrus Elementary School students Aiden Fisher and Giovanni Smith, along with Bucyrus Secondary School student Charlie Stowe were recognized as Stoney’s Kind Kids for displaying kindness towards their classmates, teachers, staff members and others throughout the school day.

