BELLEVUE – A Bellevue woman was killed and a man seriously injured after a Sunday night crash in Seneca County, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Heather Salyers, 34, of Bellevue, was a front-seat passenger who sustained fatal injuries, according to the Patrol. She was not wearing her safety belt.
Alcohol and drug usage is considered a factor and the crash remains under investigation, the Patrol stated.
The two-vehicle incident occurred at 7:35 p.m. on County Road 29 south of Chestnut Street in Flat Rock, Ohio.
According to the Patrol, Kenneth Salyers, 36, of Bellevue, was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKZ northbound on County Road 29. He drove left of center and struck a parked 2008 Chevrolet Silverado that was unoccupied. Salyers sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo. He was not wearing his safety belt.
Wilcox towing responded to the scene and removed both vehicles.
Assisting on scene were North Central EMS, Life Flight, Bellevue Fire Department, Wilcox Towing, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Patrol Reconstruction, and the Seneca County Coroner’s Office.
