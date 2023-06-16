CRESTLINE -- The Crawford Park District has announced the following upcoming programs.
These programs take place at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, approximately 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30, unless otherwise noted.
Parks in the Dark
Friday, June 23 at 9:30 p.m. Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598
The parks of the Crawford Park District typically close at dusk, so here is your chance to explore the parks at night! We will use flashlights and ultraviolet lights to explore the woodlands and wetlands to see which animals are active at night.
From singing treefrogs, to hunting owls, to glowing caterpillars — who knows what we'll discover! Sandusky Headwaters Nature Preserve is located at 2400 SR 598, 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Mud Day
Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lowe-Volk Park
Current science points to many positive attributes of playing in the dirt. Why not help the Crawford Park District celebrate International Mud Day?
There will be opportunities to just get your toes or hands muddy… or to get completely covered in mud. Jefferson Twp. Fire Department will be on hand to give you a rinse. Fun for the whole family.
Viewing the Night Sky
Saturday, June 24 at 9:30 p.m.
Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in celestial sights. Some of the targets for summer are:
Moon – view the amazing details of craters, mountains, and valleys.
Mars – a red planet that is 155 million miles away.
Whirlpool Galaxy (M51) – near the big dipper and 23-31 million light years away.
Sombrero Galaxy (M104) – a fan (and Dan) favorite found in the constellation Virgo and 28 million light years away.
M4 – a globular cluster, located in Scorpius, and only 5,500 light-years away.
M15 – located in Pegasus, 33,600 light-years away, and a globular cluster.
The Hercules Cluster (M13) – over 100,000 stars make up this beautiful globular cluster.
Ring Nebula (M57) – about 2,000 light-years way, found in Lyra, and a supernova remnant.
Eagle Nebula (M16) – a diffuse nebula, found near Scutum, and known for the “Pillars of Creation.”
Dumbbell Nebula (M27) – the first discovered planetary nebula, 1,200 light-years away, and found in Vulpecula.
Archery
Wednesday, June 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Whether for sport, food, or fun, archery is a great outdoor activity that gets us away from the hustle and gadgets of life, allowing us to focus on one thing: hitting the target. Join the Crawford Park District staff for an archery shoot that will include an introduction to archery safety and shooting basics.
All equipment will be provided. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.
Nature Story Time
Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m.
Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea for a story about Snapping Turtles. In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other activities related to the week’s book.
Check out our Facebook page each week for updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting! This program will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining.
