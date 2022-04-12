BUCYRUS -- The Crawford Anti-Wind group will host a Community Information Night to share experts’ experiences and knowledge, plus update what is happening with the proposed industrial wind “farm” in Crawford County.
Organizers say the grassroots movement includes local concerned citizens who have joined together to prevent 60 to 144 industrial wind turbines taller than the Gateway Arch in Crawford County. Information will be shared at this meeting.
"These super-sized industrial wind turbines are not a good fit for numerous reasons," organizers said. "Under SB52, our County Commissioners can vote to make Crawford County a restricted area."
WHAT: This Thursday, April 14, Crawford Anti-Wind presents a Community Information Night to provide first-hand experiences of people living in the midst of an industrial wind farm, expert testimony on the harmful aspects, and an update on what is happening in Crawford County.
Reasons will be presented for why 60 to 144 industrial wind turbines over 600 feet tall are not wanted in Crawford County will be discussed.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
WHO: Crawford Anti-Wind, speakers who live in the midst of an industrial wind “farm,” experts on industrial wind turbines.