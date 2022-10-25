BUCYRUS — Advanced Fiber Technology announced today that they have completed a one-million-dollar investment project for machinery and equipment at their Crossroads Industrial Park location in Bucyrus.
AFT currently employs 25 people across their manufacturing facility and two warehouses, totaling 150,000 square feet.
"Advanced Fiber Technology has enjoyed great success in Bucyrus and Crawford County, and we're happy to continue to invest here," said Adam Weiser, Branch Manager at AFT. "We’re excited about how this project will increase our efficiency and continue to move the business forward."
Advanced Fiber Technology (AFT) celebrated 20 years of manufacturing in 2021. The company began with system design, fabrication, and installation of manufacturing solutions to convert recycled wastepaper into end products. In 2001, the company established its own 22,500 sf manufacturing facility in Bucyrus to convert wastepaper into insulation and fiber products and has since grown to a 90,000-sf facility with customers across the U.S. and in Asia.
"It is always great to see existing companies investing in Bucyrus," commented Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser. "Our community is no stranger to manufacturers reducing in size or leaving altogether, so seeing a local manufacturer purchasing equipment and machinery in our community is encouraging."
About the Advanced Fiber Technology
Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders
located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects in all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia from its national network of over 210 branch locations.
About the Crawford Partnership
Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio. Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org
Disclaimer: While the Crawford Partnership issues press releases on economic, community, and workforce development projects, resources, assets, advantages, and activities in Crawford County, Ohio, to strengthen the community’s image and to promote additional development, publication of such announcements does not imply direct assistance from The Partnership unless specified.