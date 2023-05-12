GALION -- Acoustic Super Friends, one of Central Ohio’s premier acoustic acts, is flying into Galion Community Theatre to continue the 2023 Concerts at The Galion on Friday, May 19.
Bringing the best songs of the past 50 years, Paul Blubaugh and Evan Baisden are sure to get you dancing in your seat and singing along.
Locally, you may have seen and heard the Acoustic Super Friends at the 1803 Brewery and Taproom in Galion and the Phoenix Brewery in Downtown Mansfield. Now is the chance to see them under the stage lights of The Galion.
“GCT couldn’t be more excited to welcome Acoustic Super Friends to the stage,” says Beth Anne Jarvis, GCT Board Member. “Concerts at The Galion have been a great way for people in the area to enjoy our theatre.
"Between lively music, great brews available, and a food truck this month, we’ve got everything you need for an awesome night on the town.”
The Messy Bun Cart & Catering will be set up in front of GCT starting at 5:30 p.m. cookin’ up some good food before and during the concert. As always, the concession stand will be open with a selection of local brews from 1803 Brewery and Taproom, some domestic options, and of course, popcorn, candy, and sodas.
“Acoustic Super Friends is excited to be performing at Galion Community Theatre," Evan Baisden said. "In addition to performing a diverse mix of some of the best songs from the last sixty years, we plan to share some stories about our past and future endeavors.
"We are looking forward to seeing our fans and friends, and hope to meet and make some new ones in Galion on May 19.”
Tickets for this concert can be purchased for $8 at www.galiontheatre.org/tickets, by calling the box office at 419-468-2662, or at the door the night of the concert. Acoustic Super Friends begin rocking on stage at GCT on Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. and doors will open at 7 p.m.
This concert series is made possible by presenting sponsors, Avita Health Systems and DRM Productions.