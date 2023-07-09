GALION — The summer of 2023 will be one to remember at the Gill House in Galion. In addition to unique events hosted by Preserving Galion, the house will be undergoing very visible exterior improvements that will be getting underway in the coming days.
Events taking place this summer include the following:
EDISON SCIENCE CAMP FOR KIDS – This event is for children aged 6 to 16 and will take place at the Gill House. Participants will be making their own Edison light bulb, learning how the original bulb was developed. Other hands-on science activities will be available. It will take place from 1 PM until 3 PM on Saturday, August 5. There is no charge, but registration is required on or before August 1. Visit our Facebook page for details.
THE EDISONS RETURN – On Friday, August 11 from 4 PM to 8 PM, a major milestone in the history of the Gill House will be celebrated when Thomas and Mina Edison return to visit. This event commemorates the visit of the Edisons to the house on August 11, 1923, one hundred years earlier to the very day, after their attendance at the funeral of President Warren G. Harding the previous day.
Mina Miller Edison, the second wife of the famous inventor, was a childhood friend of Nellie Stewart Gill. The two met at the Chautauqua Institution in New York State and exchanged visits between Akron, Mina’s home, and Galion. Mina and Nellie were married in the mid-1880s and remained close throughout their lives.
In addition to a visit by re-enactors portraying the Edison, music, food, tours, and vintage cars will be at the house.
SWINGIN’ ON THE PORCH - Our popular Swingin’ On The Porch concerts by The Shawshank Big Band will take place at 6:00 PM on July 30 and August 27. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and sit on the Gill House’s east lawn to listen to some great music. Free with donations welcome.
We are also pleased to share that Preserving Galion, Inc. has contracted for completion of exterior house painting on the Gill House, scheduled to begin in early to mid-July. Make sure to watch the progress as you travel by the house on Harding Way West or Gill Avenue.
Information about these events, registration, and painting update photos will be available on our Facebook page, which can be found at: facebook.com/gillhousegalion.
The Gill House, built in 1903 to the design of nationally noted architect Louis Kamper, was the home of Bloomer and Nellie Gill and sits on a remarkable location tied to Galion history. The house was visited by family friends Thomas and Mina Edison, Henry Ford, and Harvey Firestone. Visiting the house allows guests to experience the past in unique and interesting ways.