BUCYRUS – A-1 Printing announced Wednesday that it has completed a three-year upgrade and expansion of its Bucyrus facility. The total project investment of $380,000, involved new machinery, computer equipment, and a transportation vehicle.
A-1 employs 16 people across its three locations in Bucyrus, Marion, and Upper Sandusky.
A-1 Owner Margaret Lucius was pleased to make the announcement.
“We are grateful to have been able to grow in this community and remain committed to Bucyrus and Crawford County," Lucius said. "We have great team members and love the business climate here.”
In 2019, Lucius purchased the business and began the project at its 3200-square-foot facility located at 825 S. Sandusky Avenue in Bucyrus. In total, ten industrial machines were added or replaced, including a cutter, a spiral inserter, a tabber, an envelope inserter, an envelope addresser, a shrink wrap machine, a flat-bed printer, and multiple printers as well as new computers and a delivery van.
"It is always wonderful to have a long- standing business continue to invest in our community. We wish them all the best for the next 40 years," Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser said.
About the Crawford Partnership
Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio. Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive A-1 Printing’s Mimaki Printer agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org.