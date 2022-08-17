A-1 Printing

The A-1 Printing and web design company has finished its multi-year investment project.

BUCYRUS – A-1 Printing announced Wednesday that it has completed a three-year upgrade and expansion of its Bucyrus facility. The total project investment of $380,000, involved new machinery, computer equipment, and a transportation vehicle.

A-1 employs 16 people across its three locations in Bucyrus, Marion, and Upper Sandusky.

