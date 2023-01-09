Galion Middle School building

The Galion Middle School building.

GALION -- Six Galion City School District students will compete in the Crawford County Spelling Bee, which will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan.19, at 10 a.m. The bee will include students from Crawford and Morrow counties.

Top spellers from this bee will be invited to participate in the Tri-County Spelling Bee on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center in Mansfield.

