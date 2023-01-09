GALION -- Six Galion City School District students will compete in the Crawford County Spelling Bee, which will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan.19, at 10 a.m. The bee will include students from Crawford and Morrow counties.
Top spellers from this bee will be invited to participate in the Tri-County Spelling Bee on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center in Mansfield.
Students in grades 3 to 8 were eligible and competed in a rigorous selection process, which included studying a list of words increasing in difficulty and identification as a top speller in their classroom either through participating in a written spelling bee or from prior spelling test success.
The top 6 grade-level qualifiers then participated in a second written bee, determining the Galion City School District's top overall spellers. The Galion students who qualified for the Crawford County Spelling Bee this year are:
Ramon Hawk 7th Grade & Galion District Champion
Ayla Reed 8th Grade
Nakian Cameron 6th Grade
Addison Parsons 6th Grade
Shaylee Jones 7th Grade
Clara Mae Padilla 3rd Grade
Through the qualifying process, Ramon Hawk was selected as Galion’s District Champion. He will have the opportunity to take an online test to qualify for the Scripps Regional Bee that will be held at Ohio University in March.