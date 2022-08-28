CRESTLINE -- The 48th annual Crestline Harvest Festival begins on Thursday, Sept. 15 with an opening ceremony that begins at 5 p.m. on the main stage.
This year, the Harvest Festival Committee raised $18,725 in sponsorships, exceeding their $15,000 goal.
With the additional funding the festival has added a Kid’s Stage that will feature a magician and a balloon animal artist to go along with an appearance by royal princesses and a face painter. The committee also increased their entertainment budget.
This tractor was part of the parade at the 2021 Crestline Harvest Festival.
