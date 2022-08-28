Tractor at Crestline Harvest Festival 2021.JPG
This tractor was part of the parade at the 2021 Crestline Harvest Festival.

 Krystal Smalley

CRESTLINE -- The 48th annual Crestline Harvest Festival begins on Thursday, Sept. 15 with an opening ceremony that begins at 5 p.m. on the main stage.

This year, the Harvest Festival Committee raised $18,725 in sponsorships, exceeding their $15,000 goal.