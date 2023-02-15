4 people arrested in Bucyrus Tuesday following 8-month drug probe From the Bucyrus Police Department, Special to Crawford Source Feb 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BUCYRUS -- Four people were arrested in Bucyrus on Tuesday after what authorities described as an eight-month investigation into the sale and use of drugs.According to Bucyrus Police, the arrests took place at 1:57 p.m. after a search warrant was served at 864 S. Poplar St.The following people were arrested at the scene:Erin Lewis on a felony drug warrantIan Webb on a CPO violationMichelle Webb for felony possession of drugsKristen Nickelson for possession of drug abuse instrumentsBucyrus Police stated that suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized as well as multiple drug abuse items."We would like to thank the courageous citizens that have provided tips to assist our patrol officers and detectives in their investigation," police stated.In other Bucyrus Police calls:Tuesday, Feb. 149:12 a.m. A false alarm was received from the 1400 block of Silverlake Dr.10 a.m. Officers cited a motorist for loud exhaust in the 100 block of E Irving St.11:51 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 100 block of Franklin St.12:34 p.m. A subject came on station to report a possible CPO violation.3:13 p.m. Officers made a civil standby in the 300 block of W Warren St.3:26 p.m. A subject came on station to speak with officers regarding domestic issues.3:50 p.m. Joseph P Grasley, 41 was served a summons in the 800 block of S Poplar St. He was released pending a court appearance.3:53 p.m. A report of a missing juvenile was taken in the 1700 block of Marion Rd. No foul play is suspected.4:37 p.m. Officers investigated a report of go-carts being run in the area of Waterford Glenn.5:10 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic problem in the 700 block of Prospect St.6:44 p.m. Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.7:20 p.m. Officers responded to a report of larceny in the 1000 block of Willard St.7:53 p.m. Officers responded to a barking dog complaint in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.8:35 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lock out in the 1300 block of E. Mansfield St.8:46 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a previous case.9:18 p.m. Officers responded to juvenile complaint in the 1100 block of Robinhood Dr.10:30 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject in the 400 block of Charlotte St about an item they found.11:40 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Spring St and Mary St.Wednesday, Feb. 1512:40 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Southern Ave and Sandusky Ave.2:18 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Whetstone St and Auto Ave.5:57 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Crime Law Security And Public Safety Criminal Law Armed Forces Pharmacology Roads And Traffic Trending Bald eagle pair building a nest just off Crider Road in Mifflin Twp. Ritter's Run Apartments to be completed by June in Mansfield Mansfield mayor files lawsuit against two metro housing board members Planting Callery Pear or Bradford Pear is no longer permitted in Ohio City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport Apprentices advance their careers & education in journeyman program The Spirit Room rises at the Phoenix with opening planned Friday night Lexington-Shelby: Battle for Richland County bragging rights is Tuesday OSHP: Truck driver shot at during I-71 road-rage incident in Richland County What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield? Event Announcements Feb 15 Storybook Trail Wed, Feb 15, 2023 Feb 16 Storybook Trail Thu, Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16 Between the Bookends Book Club Thu, Feb 16, 2023 Free Feb 17 Storybook Trail Fri, Feb 17, 2023 See more / Submit an event