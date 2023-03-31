Galion City Schools Board of Education Met March 21, 2023
GALION – The Galion City School District Board of Education met on March 21, 2023. The Board reviewed, discussed, and, when necessary, approved preliminary agenda items.
Following those initial items, the Board moved to student recognition.
The Board recognized four students who have consistently demonstrated the Portrait of a Tiger trait — Balanced — throughout March. A Balanced Tiger consciously prioritizes a healthy balance between personal, academic, and emotional demands. They divide their time meaningfully between school activities, friends, and family.
Balanced Tigers retain the ability to organize and self-regulate the needs of daily life. The students recognized are Kylar Hinklin – Kindergarten; Kathryn Rinehart – 3rd grade; Maria Wegesin – 7th grade; and Cameron Eckert – 10th grade. Way to go, Tigers. Keep up the great work.
“These four students exemplify what it means to be balanced in life,” said Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “These students have consistently demonstrated balance by dividing their time between school, sports, and other demands of daily life. Our focus continues to be on the Portrait of a Tiger to ensure our students are prepared for life after graduation.”
Afterward, the Board recognized All-Ohio athlete Gradey Harding, who placed 5th in the All-Ohio Division II Wrestling 120 lb category, and the other winter sports teams, including Wrestling, Girls and Boys Basketball, Bowling, and Swimming as well as Indoor Track, for their seasons.
The Board accepted the resignation of current superintendent, Jennifer Allerding, following her earlier announcement to accept the Superintendent role at Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District. The Board will work with Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center to conduct the Galion City School District’s Superintendent Search.
This contract will include services for job posting, application review, first-round interviews and reference checks on the finalists at no charge to the District.
“Jennifer has been a tremendous asset to the District,” said Board President Grant Garverick. “We appreciate all the work she has done for our students, staff and community. As we begin the search for our district’s next leader, I am confident in our Board’s dedication to our mission.”
Regular board business continued with the review of past meeting minutes, a resolution authorizing required third-grade assessments in paper format, appointment of the Superintendent and Treasurer as representatives of Galion City School District to the Crawford County Tax Incentive Review Council, and the treasurer’s report.
Employee contracts, field trips, donations, and the 2023 girls basketball and golf summer camp were presented and approved.
The next regular meeting of the Board of Education is scheduled for April 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.