Bucyrus Storage Complex

Bucyrus City Council has approved tax exemption to renovate this property at 1850 Marion Road.

BUCYRUS – Bucyrus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the Community Reinvestment Area tax exemption for the new Bucyrus Storage Complex project at 1850 Marion Road.

As a result, Ohio investor Jim Manos officially announces he will be moving forward with the warehouse and storage project that he has been working on for the last several months. 

Tags