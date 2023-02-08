BUCYRUS – Bucyrus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the Community Reinvestment Area tax exemption for the new Bucyrus Storage Complex project at 1850 Marion Road.
As a result, Ohio investor Jim Manos officially announces he will be moving forward with the warehouse and storage project that he has been working on for the last several months.
“I am very pleased to invest in this great community and put an empty building to work,” Manos said. “The community is on the rise, the city has been very supportive, and the Crawford Partnership has provided a lot of assistance.”
The Bucyrus Storage Complex project is the fourth similar investment in Ohio by Manos. The complex will offer both climate and non-climate-controlled units and outdoor storage. The site will be fenced-in, have ample lighting, and round-the-clock surveillance.
Over the course of one year, the business will hire three part-time employees to run the day-to-day operations.
In 2004, the city made the entire city of Bucyrus a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) which enables it to grant tax exemptions to stimulate new residential, commercial, and industrial development. This is the first new development to be supported by the program since 2019.
The Bucyrus Storage Complex will receive a 50 percent tax exemption on the renovations and new construction for the next 10 years.
Bucyrus mayor Jeff Reser thanked Manos and City Council following the announcement.
“Despite the challenges of the past few years, we are seeing new businesses and investment into Bucyrus, with more on the way," Reser said.
"I appreciate Jim Manos for committing to Bucyrus and City Council for committing to create a pro-business environment that will strengthen our community. Every project moves us forward.”
About Bucyrus Storage Complex
Bucyrus Storage Complex is a new business in the Bucyrus community and a sister business to the 2022 award winning Brown Jug Storage located in Delaware, Ohio. The business prides itself on secure, clean, and well-maintained units. For more information visit, bucyrusstoragecomplex.com/.
About the Crawford Partnership
Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio.
Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org