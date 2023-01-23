Senior year is full of excitement, milestones, and trepidation: College visits, the first acceptance letter, are all exciting firsts. Choosing the right college is nerve racking and exciting., Completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can be a cause for dread and stress, but it does not have to be. Students’ planning to attend college should complete the FAFSA application even if they believe they will not qualify for federal aid. Many scholarships and institutional aid are dependent on FAFSA completion. Furthermore, if circumstances change and an appeal is warranted having a FAFSA on file makes that process go much more smoothly. Below is five steps to successfully complete the FAFSA and a few pro tips to keep in mind.

1. Create the FSA ID. Both the student and a parent will need an FSA ID. The FSA ID is the username and password and is used to electronically sign the FAFSA. The FSA ID can only be attached to one email; therefore, the student and parent should not try to use the same email address to create an FSA ID. (Pro Tip: Students do not use your school email address to create your FSA ID because you will lose access to that email quickly after graduation). Keep your FSA ID and password someplace safe.

