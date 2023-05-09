IMG_0034.JPG

Olie Francis, CEO of Olie's Outlook. Francis presented his art and mobility tags to investors at the 2023 Young Entrepreneurs Academy pitch night.

SHELBY — Olie Francis has a mission to help people be themselves through providing them with unique art.

Francis’ artwork includes customizable tags for wheelchair users and people with disabilities. The colorful tags can be Velcroed to surfaces as a way to decorate mobility aids and/or display medical information for use in emergencies.

2023 Young Entrepreneurs Academy investor panel night

