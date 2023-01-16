While it still carries a vast assortment of goods, Sponsler said the store operates a bit differently than it did when it opened in 1840.
“In this day and age, you can buy anything anywhere, but you can’t buy community,” she said. “The greatest part about the store is the actual building and all the history it holds.
"When was the last time you were standing on a floor that was pre-Civil War?”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sponsler said the general store received many international visitors.
“Being 183 years old, somebody always knows somebody that knows the old general store,” she said.
Located in Weller Township, the Olivesburg General Store sits on the border between Richland and Ashland counties. Sponsler said many customers from Mansfield enjoy the store’s pizza.
If there's a staff member available, the general store will offer pizza delivery, but customers usually need to call the store to ask. She said one of the store’s employees always writes a positive message on each pizza box.
“Sometimes people just need a blessing spoken over them, and our food is prepared and delivered with love and prayer,” Sponsler said.
Olivesburg General Store staff members plan to start hosting two events each month. Sponsler said she plans on the first Saturday of each month being events open to anyone and to sell tickets to events on the third Saturday of each month.
Lexi McFarlin helps Sponsler organize the events. They brainstorm event ideas together and McFarlin said she organizes most of the details.
“With the community events, it’s about getting everyone involved,” McFarlin said. “Our events don’t cost a lot of money, it’s just a space for you to bring your families and meet people.”
The general store will host a“Night in the Roaring ’20s” partyJan. 21 as this month’s ticketed event. Sponsler said the party will be hosted in the store’s barn and attendees will need to know a special speakeasy knock for entry.
McFarlin said all of the themed events will include decorations and give people the opportunity to dress up according to themes.
“A lot of other local events have live music too, but I don’t know of too many themed events that aren’t someone’s birthday party,” McFarlin said. “We’re trying to open up new opportunities for people.”
Sponsler said she is looking forward to the store becoming a place visitors feel they can take a break and meet new people.
“There’s not too many places anymore that are intentional to be a community — there’s coffee shops, but you’re often just sitting on your phone or you’re with the one person you invited,” Sponsler said.
“A lot of younger people have never had the opportunity to experience community in places like a general store — these places used to be where you just hung out.”
Sponsler said she hopes upcoming events inspire people to tell their friends about the Olivesburg General Store.
“I want our customers to love this place, I don’t want to just sell them quesadillas,” she said. “I feel blessed that I’m just here to love and welcome people.”
The Olivesburg General Store is located at 4778 State Route 545 in Ashland. The store can be reached onFacebookor at419-289-7548. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.