Lexi McFarlin, Tia Sponsler and Amanda Bennington pose for a photo at Olivesburg General Store. Sponsler has owned the store since 2017 and plans to host community events this year.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

OLIVESBURG -- Olivesburg General Store, tied for the oldest operating general store in Ohio, used to be a place where residents could buy hardware, coffee, candy and more.

Store owner Tia Sponsler said she grew up visiting the store with her family and drinking chocolate milk there on Saturdays. 

