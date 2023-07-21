Shelby Car Wash Owner Nate Crnjak

Shelby Car Wash Owner Nate Crnjak stands next to the recently updated payment systems at the wash.

 By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter

SHELBY — The Shelby Car Wash has a collection of new things at 204 N. Gamble St.

New lighting. New free air station. New credit card readers. New bug brush.

Shelby Car Wash Roadside View

Shelby Car Wash is located at 204 N. Gamble St.
Shelby Car Wash Self-Wash Bays

The Shelby Car Wash includes three self-wash bays.
Shelby Car Wash Payment Machine

New credit card readers allow Shelby Car Wash customers to swipe or tap to pay.
Shelby Car Wash Bug Brush

The bug brush at Shelby Car Wash allows customers to pre-wash bugs from their vehicle prior to using the automatic bay.
Shelby Car Wash Free Air

The Shelby Car Wash includes a free air machine to help maintain tire pressure.
Shelby Car Wash Night Lights

New lighting along the Shelby Car Wash trim can change colors thanks to wifi-connectivity.
Shelby Car Wash Automatic Bay Options

Four options are offered to customers at the Shelby Car Wash automatic bay.

