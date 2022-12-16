taxes01.jpg

Jennifer Sqrow and Colleen Smitley celebrate expanding Wooden Tax Services to Mansfield at their ribbon cutting Dec. 16.

MANSFIELD -- Columbus-based accountant Colleen Smitley says there’s always “money on the table” for people filing their taxes.

Smitley owns and operates eight offices of Wooden Tax Services in Columbus. The company is expanding to Mansfield where Smitley will work with her best friend, Jennifer Sqrow.

taxes02.jpg

Wooden Tax Services at 219 S. Main St.
woodenteam.jpeg

(Facebook photo)

