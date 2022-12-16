MANSFIELD -- Columbus-based accountant Colleen Smitley says there’s always “money on the table” for people filing their taxes.
Smitley owns and operates eight offices of Wooden Tax Services in Columbus. The company is expanding to Mansfield where Smitley will work with her best friend, Jennifer Sqrow.
Wooden Tax Services in Mansfield is located at 219 S. Main St. Though the business won’t officially open until Jan. 2, Sqrow and Smitley celebrated moving into their new building with a ribbon cutting on Friday.
“We really are excited to get started with taxes next year,” Smitley said. “I thought Mansfield was a good opportunity to expand and bring in revenue.”
Wooden Tax Services will have seven employees, with Sqrow as the office manager. Starting in January, Sqrow said the office will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Someone will always be here, if not, we’ll have hours posted on the door,” Sqrow said. “We’re excited to serve the community and get people the maximum refund they deserve.”
Smitley has five years of experience filing taxes for self-employed people and businesses. Wooden Tax Services specializes in self-employed returns, but Smitley said they’re willing to help anyone.
“We just want to make sure people get the right credits, even if you’re a single person. There’s so many credits to help you not pay taxes on everything,” she said.
Smitley said she hopes to organize a summer carnival, and continue to give back to families in the Mansfield area.
Wooden Tax Services can be reached at 419-775-5006 or on Facebook. Smitley said rates will vary based on what services people need.
“We’re here to help everyone,” she said. “If you have questions, come ask.”