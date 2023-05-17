MANSFIELD -- The Women's Leadership Connection luncheon, sponsored by the Mechanics Bank and presented by the Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development, is set for May 24 at the DLX Kobacher Room, 28 N. Main St. in Mansfield.
Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. with the program slated to begin at noon. Tickets are $17 per person.
The topic is Leadership Burnout! What Energizes You, Can Also Drain You!
The keynote speaker is Kristine Lindeman, born and raised in Richland County.
After dabbling in some college courses while working for Kohls Department Stores, Kristine found herself looking at life from a different view.
Paralyzed after a sled riding accident might have changed many physical aspects of her life but her love for people and serving was amplified. Kristine’s career with Kohls took on a new look, one filled with opening new stores, training new employees, and implementing best practices in existing stores.
In 2010 after her second daughter was born and retail hours became challenging to balance, Kristine was given the opportunity to join Alumni Roofing Company where her husband Todd had been employed since 2004.
Kristine found herself back in a service role, managing the roof repair and inspection side of the business.
Fast forward a few years to 2017 when Todd and Kristine had the opportunity to purchase Alumni Roofing Company, where she serves as Vice President. Business ownership comes with additional responsibilities but also comes with additional opportunities.
The opportunity to serve, lead, and love on people, all the things that are an energy source for Kristine. But, sometimes the same thing that fuels you can also drain you! Residing locally with her husband and two daughters, she enjoys all things family, friends, and community.
Anyone interested in attending this event should contact The Chamber at 419-522-3211.