Kristine Lindeman

MANSFIELD -- The Women's Leadership Connection luncheon, sponsored by the Mechanics Bank and presented by the Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development, is set for May 24 at the DLX Kobacher Room, 28 N. Main St. in Mansfield.

Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. with the program slated to begin at noon. Tickets are $17 per person.

