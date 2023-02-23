MANSFIELD — Amanda Robertson said she could see herself in news stories she read about families living in East Palestine.
“I read a story about a single mom who didn’t have a car and couldn’t get bottled water, which is something you don’t really think about unless it’s you,” Robertson said. “It broke my heart that something like that happened so close.”
An order from the Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday marked the transition from emergency response to the environmental cleanup phase, which the EPA said is Norfolk Southern’s responsibility. The EPA also has staff and contractors on the scene for additional cleanup work after the Feb. 3 train derailment.
Robertson said she wanted to help area residents with whatever resources they need, so she called the local Salvation Army branch and fire department Monday.
“A gentleman from the Salvation Army told me they needed laundry detergent and cleaning supplies desperately.” she said. “He mentioned laundry detergent twice while we were on the phone.”
Hours after the phone call, Robertson bought loads of bleach and laundry detergent from Sam’s Club, and talked to her supervisors at Wilson Family Realty about how to get the Richland County community involved.
“This is devastating for our fellow Ohioans and it could have happened anywhere,” she said. “I was planning on just collecting supplies and doing this with my own family, but I thought we can make this a little bigger.”
Robertson will drop off cleaning supplies on Saturday with her husband and 14-year-old son. She is coordinating drop-offs with local agencies in East Palestine that will assist in delivering supplies to residents.
All three Wilson Family Realty locations are also accepting cash and check donations, as well as all-purpose disinfectants and laundry detergents.
While Wilson Family Realty locations close at 5 p.m, Robertson said each office has garage space that donors are welcome to drop off supplies at after hours. She is also willing to coordinate picking up donations through texting or calling 419-564-5061.
Donors are asked to deliver all donations by 5 p.m. Friday. Wilson Family Realty is matching up to the first $1,000 in monetary donations through Feb. 24. Robertson said her co-workers and friends have also offered to rent moving trucks for her.
“If we need something bigger than my husband's truck and trailer — which I hope we do, that would be so awesome — we definitely have those offers,” she said.