Amanda Robertson stands in front of a flatbed cart in Ontario's Sam's Club filled with cleaning supplies to donate to East Palestine residents. Robertson is personally delivering donations Feb. 25.

MANSFIELD — Amanda Robertson said she could see herself in news stories she read about families living in East Palestine.

“I read a story about a single mom who didn’t have a car and couldn’t get bottled water, which is something you don’t really think about unless it’s you,” Robertson said. “It broke my heart that something like that happened so close.”

