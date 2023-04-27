turtle creek

Turtle Creek is a senior apartment complex on James Avenue in Mansfield, but the addition of 120 affordable housing units will be open to residents of all ages.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority currently manages Turtle Creek, a complex in Mansfield with 158 one-bedroom senior apartments.

The property, located at the 300 block of James Avenue, is owned by the Mansfield Leased Housing Corporation, a separate, non-profit entity created by the MMHA. All three members of the MLHC board are appointed by the the MMHA board of directors.

Turtle creek units

Apartment units at Turtle Creek are located at 300 James Avenue in Mansfield

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com