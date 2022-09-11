Joe Dumos.jpg

Joe Dumos talks with a flea market customer on Sept. 10.

MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists.

He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.

September 2022 Westing House Flea Market

1 of 14

Tags